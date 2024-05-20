Yuma man accused of killing an elderly couple pleads not guilty

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of killing an elderly couple inside their home in April has entered a plea of not guilty.

19-year-old Romeo Jay Arellano was formally charged with six felonies, including first-degree murder after prosecutors shared in court that he stabbed the victims to death in the area of Chico Lane and Avenue B.

According to court documents, the murders happened between April 26 and 27, at least five days before deputies found the bodies on Wednesday, May 1.

Some of his other charges are burglary in the second degree, theft of means of transportation, taking the identity of another person, and theft of credit card.