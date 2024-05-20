Gila Ridge teacher joins ASU Impact Corps

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local teacher joined a university initiative to help students pursue higher education.

Gila Ridge High School chemistry teacher Erin Pierce will be part of the Arizona State University Impact Corps where she will share her experience with other educators.

"It gives me the chance to meet with other teachers within the state of Arizona, not just locally but with the whole state, and be able to work with them talk to them, and find resources and different things that might work with my classroom and for my students to be better prepared for their futures," said Erin Pierce, Gila Ridge High School Chemistry teacher.

Pierce is the second teacher from the Yuma Union High School District to be part of the ASU Impact Corps in the last two years.