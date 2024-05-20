San Luis votes on first-ever property tax with Proposition 422

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Currently, San Luis, Arizona doesn’t have a property tax and this proposition, if passed, would require homeowners to pay between $200 and $500 annually based on their property’s value.

The city clerk, Sonia Cornelio, explained why San Luis, Arizona could use more funding, “Revenues received from state revenue sharing funds are very limited due to the city’s low population. Additionally, the city has rather low revenue generated by city sales tax due to the low number of businesses operating within city limits.”

The funds from the proposed property tax would be allocated to public works projects.

“The mayor and city council intend that these limited monies will be used for the maintenance and/or upgrades to parks, open space, and public road infrastructure,” said Cornelio.

This special election is exclusive to San Luis residents.

For those voting in person, voting centers include the Yuma County Library San Luis branch and the San Luis Medical Mall.

A photo ID is required for voting in person.

Both locations open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Residents can also drop off their ballots at the San Luis Library and the recorder's office in Yuma.