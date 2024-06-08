Caitlin Clark to reportedly be off Team USA

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark is set to be left off the Team USA roster for Paris Olympics.

Clark was the WNBA's overall number 1 pick back in April, coming off a four-year University of Iowa career in which she scored a record-breaking 3,951 points.

However, a source familiar with the decision told NBC News Saturday that Clark will not be part of the U.S. National Team.

The formal announcement of Team USA's roster has not been announced at this time, but according to the source, players will include WNBA stars as Brittney Griner, A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

Team USA's first game in the upcoming Olympics is set for July 29 against Japan. Clark's next Olympic opportunity would come in summer 2028.