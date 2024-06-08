Skip to Content
National-World

Caitlin Clark to reportedly be off Team USA

By ,
today at 4:55 PM
Published 5:02 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark is set to be left off the Team USA roster for Paris Olympics.

Clark was the WNBA's overall number 1 pick back in April, coming off a four-year University of Iowa career in which she scored a record-breaking 3,951 points.

However, a source familiar with the decision told NBC News Saturday that Clark will not be part of the U.S. National Team.

The formal announcement of Team USA's roster has not been announced at this time, but according to the source, players will include WNBA stars as Brittney Griner, A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

Team USA's first game in the upcoming Olympics is set for July 29 against Japan. Clark's next Olympic opportunity would come in summer 2028.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content