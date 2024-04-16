Caitlin Clark selected number one by Indiana Fever during WNBA draft

NEW YORK CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Iowa star Caitlin Clark was selected number one overall by the Indiana Fever in Monday's WNBA draft pick.

"I'm just so excited. I think Indiana is a basketball state. I couldn't imagine a better place for me to start my professional career. The Fever are a first class organization that really want to do things the right way so I'm super excited obviously. A lot of young talent on the roster, some great vets and I couldn't be more excited to get there." Caitlin Clark, Number One Draft Pick

Clark is college basketball's all-time leading scorer, and a two-time National Player of the Year.

She is the first Iowa Hawkeyes player, men's or women's, to ever be selected with the top pick in the draft.

"It's kind of been a whirlwind but I think the biggest things and the biggest piece of advice that everybody has given me is just like enjoy it. Like you only get to do this one time. Soak in every second. Getting to celebrate with my teammates, my friends, my family, my coaches, its super special." Caitlin Clark, Number One Draft Pick

Clark will play in her first pre-season game with the Fever on May 3rd against the Dallas Wings.