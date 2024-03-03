Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA all-time scoring record

IOWA CITY, Iowa (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Iowa's Caitlin Clark is now in the history books, making her mark in Division I College Basketball as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer.

On Senior Day, the Iowa Hawkeyes star went into the game against Ohio State needing just 18 points to break the record.

With a second-quarter shot from the free throw line, Clark became the top scoring player in NCAA basketball history, passing "Pistol Pete" Maravich's record of 3,667 career points, a record that has stood for more than 50 years.

After the game, Clark spoke about her record-breaking moment.

"Honestly, like I didn't really care. It was cool to hear everybody just like start screaming and I thought that gave us a lot of momentum going into halftime...even though they wiped off the two points like we just kind of threw a party after we made that shot. Even though it didn't count, that was pretty fun, but I thought it gave us a lot of momentum going into halftime, and yeah, I guess I'm just glad to make a free throw. That's the hardest thing to do in basketball is make a free throws with nobody at the free throw line." Caitlin Clark, All-Time NCAA Scoring Leader, University of Iowa

The Hawkeyes defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes by a score of 93 to 83, with Clark finishing the game with 35 points.