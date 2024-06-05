Skip to Content
Boeing launches Starliner capsule after numerous delays

today at 8:52 AM
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Boeing has launched the first crewed mission of its Starliner capsule on Wednesday.

The capsule launched aboard an Atlas V rocket a little before 11:00am Eastern. The test flight is a major milestone for the project, which has been plagued by delays.

Boeing's Starliner was developed in partnership with NASA to ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS).

The capsule is expected to dock with the ISS just after noon on Thursday.

The two NASA astronauts on board the Starliner, Barry "Butch" wilmore and Sunita Williams, will spend about a week on the ISS before beginning the return journey to Earth.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

