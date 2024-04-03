Skip to Content
NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test announces launch date

today at 5:58 AM
Published 6:11 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - NASA's Boeing Starliner Test Flight has a new target date. The test flight is scheduled for Monday, May 6 and will launch two astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

Starliner will carry NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to the space station, where they will dock to the forward port of the Harmony Module.

The two will spend about a week at the station, helping NASA verify if the Starliner system is ready to fly regular crew missions to the space station for the agency.

