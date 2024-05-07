Skip to Content
National-World

Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed due to valve issue

By ,
today at 7:08 AM
Published 7:42 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The first crewed test mission for Boeing's Starliner spacecraft was scrubbed Monday night due to an issue with the launch vehicle.

The decision came a little more than two hours ahead of the scheduled 10:34pm Eastern liftoff time when the team detected a faulty rocket valve on the upper stage of the launch vehicle.

The two NASA astronauts on board, Commander Barry Wilmore and pilot Sunita Williams, safely exited the starliner following the decision.

Engineers are analyzing the data to determine the next steps to fix the issue.

A new launch date has yet to be determined.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content