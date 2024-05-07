Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed due to valve issue

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The first crewed test mission for Boeing's Starliner spacecraft was scrubbed Monday night due to an issue with the launch vehicle.

The decision came a little more than two hours ahead of the scheduled 10:34pm Eastern liftoff time when the team detected a faulty rocket valve on the upper stage of the launch vehicle.

The two NASA astronauts on board, Commander Barry Wilmore and pilot Sunita Williams, safely exited the starliner following the decision.

Engineers are analyzing the data to determine the next steps to fix the issue.

A new launch date has yet to be determined.