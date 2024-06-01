Skip to Content
Breaking News

NASA calls off Boeing’s Starliner launch, rescheduled for Wednesday

By ,
today at 3:21 PM
Published 3:31 PM

CAPE CANAVERAL, FlA. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Boeing's first Starliner flight with astronauts on board was called off minutes before launch on Saturday.

The launch was scrubbed with less than four minutes to go in the countdown.

NASA says the automatic hold was triggered by the ground launch sequencer, which is a computer that helps launch the rocket.

Two NASA astronauts on board are safe. They were set to go to the International Space Station (ISS) for Boeing's crew flight test.

"I know it's a little disappointing. We were all excited. Butch and Suni were excited to fly. This is kind of the way space flight is," said Steve Stich, Manager of NASA Commercial Crew Program.

"The leading suspect would be either a hardware problem or a problem with the network communication between the three computers and the system that interrogates them. But, we won't really know until we get physical access and troubleshoot that one rack that has this one card that came up slow."

Tony Bruno, President and CEO, United Launch Alliance

NASA says the next available launch opportunity is on Wednesday, June 5.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content