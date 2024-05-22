NASA postpones Boeing’s Starliner launch

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - NASA has ordered yet another delay for Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

The launch was put on hold Tuesday night to give managers more time to evaluate a small helium leak in the ship's propulsion system.

The helium leak was first detected during a launch attempt on May 6.

NASA has not announced when the analysis might be complete or when another launch attempt might be made.

The Starliner's inaugural voyage will carry two astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for a ten-day mission.