Closing arguments in Trump’s hush money trial begins

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Closing arguments are set for Tuesday in Donald Trump's hush money trial, bringing weeks of testimony and legal sparring to a close.

Closings will garner some attention, but the real focus will be on the jury and what verdict, if any, they will bring forward.

A six week drum beat of protest and support, reaching its conclusion.

Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial set for closing arguments on Tuesday, with prosecutors and Trump's defense team working to sway the 12-member jury.

Listened intently

Adam Reiss with NBC News has been in court each day and says jurors have listened intently.

"They would go back and forth, follow each question, each answer. They were a studious jury," Reiss shared.

For the prosecution, the case centers in large part on star witness Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer and attorney, who was allegedly reimbursed for payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels under the guise of a "legal retainer."

Cohen came to the stand with plenty of baggage.

"A convicted perjurer and that's problematic for the prosecution," said Michael Coyne, a legal analyst for NBC 10.

Able to exploit

Issues the defense was able to exploit, but only to a certain extent.

"They did get him to admit he stole money from the Trump organization, that was significant to the jury, but overall Michael Cohen handled himself well and came out as a plus for the prosecution." Adam Reiss, NBC News Reporter

Analysis aside, jurors will now make their own determination as they sift through the 34 criminal counts facing Trump.

"The likelihood statistically is they should be able to come to a conviction on at least one of the counts," Coyne explained.

"I think they will give it their best to come up with a verdict that is appropriate," Reiss remarked.