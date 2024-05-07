Stormy Daniels to testify in former President Trump’s hush money trial

Skip to Content
today at 6:37 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - NBC News has learned that Stormy Daniels will testify Tuesday in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York.

The trial centers on a $130,000 payment made to Daniels by Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, to keep an alleged affair quite.

Trump has been charged with falsifying business records in an effort to cover up those alleged hush money payments.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Dillon Fuhrman

