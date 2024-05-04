Caitlin Clark makes her WNBA debut in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Women's college basketball superstar Caitlin Clark made her WNBA debut Friday night.

Less than a month after becoming the number one overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark suited up with her new Indiana Fever teammates in the preseason.

College basketball's all-time leading scorer is playing two tune-up games before she makes her official pro debut in the regular season.

Clark and the Indiana Fever were in Arlington, Texas on Friday to play the Dallas Wings in what was to be a sold-out audience for their preseason opener. Tipoff was scheduled for 7:00pm Central Friday night.

Fanfare

Wings player Veronica Burton says she has tremendous respect for Clark and appreciates all the fanfare she is bringing to the league.

"She's an incredible player for sure. A phenomenal scorer, but she really sees the game very well but just trying to limit her passing opportunities as well. It's exciting. And it's exciting that people are tuning into the W and amping up this game and just the season." Veronica Burton, Dallas Wings player

Following Friday's preseason opener, Clark will play in front of her new home crowd for the first time for the Fever's second and final preseason game against the Atlanta Dream next Friday, May 10.

After that, Clark will make her WNBA regular season debut when the Fever visit the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, May 14.