Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot announced

SALEM, Ore. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Oregon Lottery is holding a press conference Monday afternoon to announce the winner of the $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot.

Earlier this month, the lottery ticketholder scooped up the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history, ending an over three month streak without a winner.

According to NBC News, the ticketholder had the option to have an annuitized prize of $1.326 billion, or a lump sum payment of $621 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

The press conference is taking place at Oregon Lottery Headquarters in Salem, Oregon at 1:00pm. To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.