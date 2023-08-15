Zackary Moran-Norris – Weekend MMJ

Zackary Moran-Norris joined the KYMA team as a weekend reporter in July 2023.

Zackary graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in 2016.

While in college, Zackary won a Hearst Journalism award, an Award of Excellence from the Broadcast Education Association, and a regional Emmy Award for his student documentary, “El Otro Lado: The Divide over Arizona’s Border Crisis”.

Zackary has worked in TV news for five years as a news photographer and editor.

He spent one year working at the ABC/NBC affiliate in Jacksonville, FL, three years at the Fox affiliate in Miami, FL, and one year at the Fox affiliate in Boston, MA in the Creative Services department.

He is originally from the Yuma area and is excited for the opportunity to cover the city he grew up in.

If you have any story ideas or tips for the weekend, contact zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.