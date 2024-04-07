Skip to Content
Lottery ticketholder from Oregon wins $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot

today at 9:42 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A lucky player from Oregon has scooped up the $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot, ending the over three month streak without a winner.

It comes after Saturday's highly anticipated drawing was delayed. The Multi-State Lottery Association said the delay was due to one lottery needing additional time to complete security procedures.

The winning numbers were 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and nine. The $1.33 billion jackpot is the fourth-largest in Powerball history, with the cash value of $621 million.

The lucky ticketholder will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $1.326 billion, or a lump sum payment of $621 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

