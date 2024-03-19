Danyelle Burke North – MMJ

Danyelle Burke North joined KYMA in March 2024 as a Multimedia Journalist. She is from Orange County, California.

She graduated Magna Cum Laude at Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts with a BFA in Broadcast Journalism and Documentary and double minors in Leadership Studies and Sociology.

While at Chapman, she enjoyed working as an anchor, feature, and entertainment reporter, weather reporter, and Multimedia Journalist at the Chapman News tv newscast.

She also loved her time as a radio and TV production intern at the Ryan Seacrest Studios at CHOC Children’s Hospital.

When she’s not at the station, you will find her spending her free time painting, crafting, trying new food spots, trying to balance at the roller-skating rink, enjoying an açaí bowl, or most likely performing on stage or choreographing with her dance team.

You can also follow her lifestyle news page @burkenorthnews.kyma on Instagram for more creative stories and fun interviews.

She is excited to hear your stories and wants to learn from you! If you have story ideas, you can contact her at Danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com