Michigan resident wins Powerball jackpot of over $800 million

today at 6:46 AM
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, MIch. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It was a life-changing start to the year for someone in Michigan.

The winning ticket from Monday night's $842.4 million Powerball jackpot drawing was sold at a convenience store in Grand Blanc Township.

The lucky player's winning ticket matched all of the numbers drawn Monday night: 12-21-42-44-49 and the Powerball: 01.

The Michigan Lottery won't know the identity of the winner until that person contacts the lottery, but people in the area are excited for the local winner.

"My phone started ringing early this morning with friends and family saying, 'Hey, did you see the news?' And I saw it immediately and thought this is great for our community. Hopefully, it's a local winner is what everybody is pulling for."

Scott Bennett, Grand Blanc Township Supervisor

"Very surprised. Usually you here about these things happening in other states you know. So, it's great for the community, I think. Hopefully, it's somebody that is going to spend some of that money here."

Bill Nannoshi, owner

The $842.4 million Powerball jackpot has a lump sum cash value of $425.2 million. The jackpot is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the tenth-largest jackpot won in U.S. lottery history.

