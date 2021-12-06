Melissa Zaremba – Weather Anchor/MMJ

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication. Before moving to Yuma, Melissa was a reporter and weather anchor for Cronkite News on AZ PBS. While Melissa was in school, she interned at the Phoenix CW and KTAR News.

Melissa was born and raised in Glendale, Arizona so moving to the Arizona Southwest is a great place to remain in the desert area. She loves the sunny and warm weather.

Melissa has a passion for weather and is always eager to bring daily weather updates. She is working towards her Certified Broadcast Meteorology degree through Mississippi State University so Melissa can continue to expand her weather knowledge.

Melissa also enjoys shopping, lounging by the pool, and spending time with family and friends. If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com. Make sure to follow Melissa on social media so she can bring you the latest weather and news updates.