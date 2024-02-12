Skip to Content
Manoah Tuiasosopo – Videographer

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team in February 2024 as a videographer.

He was born and raised in San Pedro, California, and moved to Yuma to start his journalism career.

He received his Associate's degree from Los Angeles Harbor College.

He then graduated from the University of San Diego with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies.

Manoah also played football throughout his whole college career.

He enjoys getting to know people’s stories, cultures, and communities. 

In his free time, Manoah likes to cook, exercise, and hang out with his family.  

Manoah has roots in Yuma and looks forward to becoming more involved in the community.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact Manoah at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com

Manoah Tuiasosopo

