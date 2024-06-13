First Degree Murder Suspect formally charged

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Somerton woman, 30-year-old Brittney Garcia, in connection to a murder last week, was seen in court Thursday following an arrest by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) earlier this week.

Garcia was formally charged with eight felony counts including first degree murder and abandonment or concealment of a dead body and has a bond set of $1 million cash only.

In a press release, the suspect, Garcia of Somerton, was arrested on Monday, in the area of West Yucca Street and South Bingham Avenue, for the murder of 29-year-old Erik Cruz of Yuma, which happened in the area of Avenue G and 21st Street on June 6.