First Degree Murder Suspect formally charged
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Somerton woman, 30-year-old Brittney Garcia, in connection to a murder last week, was seen in court Thursday following an arrest by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) earlier this week.
Garcia was formally charged with eight felony counts including first degree murder and abandonment or concealment of a dead body and has a bond set of $1 million cash only.
In a press release, the suspect, Garcia of Somerton, was arrested on Monday, in the area of West Yucca Street and South Bingham Avenue, for the murder of 29-year-old Erik Cruz of Yuma, which happened in the area of Avenue G and 21st Street on June 6.
"All I can tell you is that my brother was the type of person that could light up a room instantly. He was a goofball. His laugh, his crinkled eyes when he would smile are all things that he will be remembered by. He adored kids. He loved his boys & my baby girl deeply. Don’t get me wrong, he wasn’t a saint but he could NEVER hurt a fly. He unfortunately put his trust in the wrong people. He will forever live in our thoughts and hearts. For the people that knew him, remember him this way. Send him a prayer a nice thought and he will always be there. As for the woman, I have no comments. We just want justice to be served because my brother did not deserve to go the way he did. All I ask for is respect and compassion for my mother and my family who are grieving such a big loss."Marian Cruz, the victim's sister