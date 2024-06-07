Victim of homicide near San Luis canal identified

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The body of a man found near a canal has been identified, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Eric Cruz of Yuma, Arizona. YCSO states next of kin have been notified and the case continues to be under investigation.

At about 6:58 a.m. June 6, sheriffs were called about a vehicle in a canal in the area of Avenue G and County 21st Street in San Luis, Arizona.

During their investigation, Cruz's body was found and determined to be a result of a homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.