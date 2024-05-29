Suspect in Refuge Fire appears in court

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect allegedly responsible for the Refuge Fire over the weekend is appearing in court Wednesday.

The suspect, a 50-year-old Yuma man, is being charged with reckless burning, arson on structure/property, criminal damage, burn wildlands violated order, and endangerment.

As of Tuesday, authorities battling the wildfire say the fire was 61% contained and has burned about 1,041 acres in the Imperial National Wildlife Refuge, about an hour north of Yuma.

News 11's Valeria Rodriguez will have the latest details later this evening.