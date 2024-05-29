Skip to Content
Suspect in Refuge Fire appears in court

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect allegedly responsible for the Refuge Fire over the weekend is appearing in court Wednesday.

The suspect, a 50-year-old Yuma man, is being charged with reckless burning, arson on structure/property, criminal damage, burn wildlands violated order, and endangerment.

As of Tuesday, authorities battling the wildfire say the fire was 61% contained and has burned about 1,041 acres in the Imperial National Wildlife Refuge, about an hour north of Yuma.

