Skip to Content
Breaking News

Martinez Lake fire burns almost 1,230 acres, zero percent contained

KYMA
By ,
today at 2:32 PM
Published 2:48 PM

MARTINEZ LAKE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says the fire in the Martinez Lake area has burned approximately 1,226 acres of land.

According to a post on Facebook, YCSO also says the fire is zero percent contained, with the fire "moving north along the river’s edge and surrounding land."

The fire started early Saturday afternoon, where YCSO, Lake Martinez Fire District, Rural Metro, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and other local, state and federal agencies were on scene to put out the fire.

YCSO's investigation determined that arson was the cause of the fire, leading to the arrest of 50-year-old Jason Bradley Martin of Yuma.

YCSO is asking if anyone traveling on the Colorado River to use caution as state and federal firefighters are on scene working to contain the fire.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content