Martinez Lake fire burns almost 1,230 acres, zero percent contained

MARTINEZ LAKE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says the fire in the Martinez Lake area has burned approximately 1,226 acres of land.

According to a post on Facebook, YCSO also says the fire is zero percent contained, with the fire "moving north along the river’s edge and surrounding land."

The fire started early Saturday afternoon, where YCSO, Lake Martinez Fire District, Rural Metro, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and other local, state and federal agencies were on scene to put out the fire.

YCSO's investigation determined that arson was the cause of the fire, leading to the arrest of 50-year-old Jason Bradley Martin of Yuma.

YCSO is asking if anyone traveling on the Colorado River to use caution as state and federal firefighters are on scene working to contain the fire.