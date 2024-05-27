Skip to Content
Fires

Refuge fire now 20 percent contained

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire crews are still battling the wildfire near Martinez Lake called the Refuge Fire and officials say 1,226 acres have burned.

The fire started Saturday afternoon at the Imperial National Wildlife Refuge about an hour north of Yuma.

The fire is now 20 percent contained. 

130 combined state and federal firefighters are on the scene working to contain the blaze, including three crews, seven engines, one dozer, and two helicopters. 

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly causing this fire and is facing multiple charges including arson and criminal damage.

