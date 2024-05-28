Latest updates on the Refuge Fire

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire crews are still battling a wildfire, called the Refuge Fire, near Martinez Lake.

The fire started Saturday afternoon at the Imperial National Wildlife Refuge, about an hour north of Yuma, and the fire was 20% contained, according to officials.

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly causing this fire and is facing multiple charges, including arson and criminal damage. He will appear in court on Wednesday.

