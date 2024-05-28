Skip to Content
Latest updates on the Refuge Fire

KYMA
By
today at 1:42 PM
Published 2:18 PM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire crews are still battling a wildfire, called the Refuge Fire, near Martinez Lake.

The fire started Saturday afternoon at the Imperial National Wildlife Refuge, about an hour north of Yuma, and the fire was 20% contained, according to officials. 

suspect has been arrested for allegedly causing this fire and is facing multiple charges, including arson and criminal damage. He will appear in court on Wednesday.

News 11's Danyelle Burke North will have more information later this evening.

Dillon Fuhrman

Dillon Fuhrman

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

