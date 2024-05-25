Local law enforcement arrest arson suspect for Colorado River fire

UPDATE (9:36 PM): The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has announced the arrest of an arson suspect for the fire that occurred early Saturday afternoon.

In a press release, YCSO were responding to the area of the Colorado River and Zoo Island when they received reports of a large fire.

In addition to YCSO, other agencies responded to the area, including Bureau of Land Management, Rural Metro, Lake Martinez Fire, Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Fire and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

When deputies arrived, YCSO says the fire was active and fire crews were working to put out the fire as it was burning "several wildland acres of the Imperial National Wildlife Refuge."

YCSO says the initial investigation revealed that arson was the cause of the fire, and 50-year-old Jason Bradley Martin, a Yuma resident, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for the following charges:

Reckless burning

Arson on structure/property

Criminal damage

Burn wildlands violated order

Endangerment

YCSO says the investigation is ongoing.

MARTINEZ LAKE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Colorado River District is assisting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Fire Program in dealing with a fast-moving wildfire.

According to a post on X, the wildfire is occurring on the Imperial National Wildlife Refuge, along the Arizona-California state line, near Martinez Lake.

BLM says approximately 20 acres have been burned.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.