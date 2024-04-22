Yuma man sentenced for murder of 51-year-old man

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 28-year-old Nicholas Austin Berry was sentenced on Monday to 25 years in prison for the murder of 51-year-old Benjamin Pilgrim.

Berry previously pled guilty to second-degree murder in March.

Berry shot Pilgrim multiple times inside a car near Arizona Avenue and 10th Street in June 2023. Pilgrim later died at the hospital.

Berry fled to California and headed west on Interstate 8 where he rolled over in his vehicle and was taken to a California hospital before being taken to a jail in Riverside County.

Berry was extradited to Yuma from Riverside County in July 2023.