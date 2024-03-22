Nicholas Berry pleads guilty to second-degree murder

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High emotions in a Yuma courtroom after a man pleaded guilty to murder, though the victim's family doesn't believe the punishment fits the crime.

28-year-old Nicholas Austin Berry pled guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of 51-year-old Benjamin Pilgrim last June.

According to court documents, Berry shot Pilgrim multiple times inside a car near Arizona Avenue and 9th Street.

Pilgrim later died at the hospital.

Berry will serve a maximum of 25 years in prison for the murder. He also pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge that carries a 3 1/2-year sentence.

Benjamin Pilgrim's mother spoke before the court saying because of her religious beliefs. She said she's forgiven Berry but believes he should spend the rest of his life in prison.

Berry's formal sentencing is scheduled for April 22nd.