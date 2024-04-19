Closing arguments heard for man accused of shooting his neighbor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Closing arguments were made today in the case involving a Somerton man accused of shooting his neighbor.

50-year-old Sidney Lee is facing two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily harm to a 29-year-old male victim after Lee shot him three times in the torso this past January.

The shooting left the victim paralyzed from the waist down.

Somerton police officers say Lee was arguing with the victim before he shot him.

The state contends that the victim tried to de-escalate the situation after the altercation ensued while Lee's attorney said that his client acting in self-defense after the victim punched Lee.

"In the video, he tells a story and you’ve seen that story and today Sidney came on the stand and he told a completely different story,” said Joshua Tesoriero, Yuma Deputy County Attorney.

"The standard here is what a reasonable person would do in this situation Mr. Lee told you who he is, he told you about his disabilities,” said Daniel Curiel, Sidney Lee's defense attorney.

The case is now in the hands of the jury.

We'll keep you up to date as to when the final verdict is received.