Trial begins for Somerton man who allegedly shot a man

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The trial has started today and is expected to last two weeks for the Somerton man accused of shooting his neighbor three times leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

All this happened during a verbal fight back in January of this year. The Somerton Police Department said Lee shot the 29-year-old victim on January 2, in the area of Spring Street and Congress Avenue. Lee was formally charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Originally, 50-year-old Sidney Lee was also facing one count of second-degree murder in which he was not charged with.

The jury trial starts Tuesday, April 16 and runs through April 26 in which jury selection and opening statements happened.