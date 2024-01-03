Skip to Content
Yuma County

Somerton police seeking information on shooting

Google Maps
By
today at 4:55 PM
Published 5:04 PM

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton police are asking the community for any information on a shooting involving neighbors.

There was a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in the area of W. Spring Street and S. Avenue F.

According to Somerton police, two men were allegedly involved in a verbal dispute which resulted in one of them shooting the other one with a handgun.

The alleged shooter was identified as a 50-year-old man and the victim, a 29-year-old man.

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department took the victim to Yuma Regional Medical Center in critical condition, said Somerton police.

The 50-year-old man was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on Wednesday early morning.

If you have information about this case, call the Somerton Police Department at 928-722-7326 or call 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content