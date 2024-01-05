Aggravated assault suspect formally charged

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of shooting at another person in Somerton was formally charged on Friday.

50-year-old Sidney Lee will be facing two counts of Aggravated Assault.

There was a shooting involving two neighbors on Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. in the area of W. Spring Street and N Congress Ave.

According to Somerton police, two men were allegedly involved in a verbal dispute which resulted in one of them shooting the other one with a handgun.

The alleged shooter was identified as a 50-year-old man and the victim, a 29-year-old man.

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department took the victim to Yuma Regional Medical Center in critical condition and was later transported to a Phoenix hospital.

The 50-year-old man was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center early Wednesday morning.

If you have information about this case, call the Somerton Police Department at 928-722-7326 or call 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.