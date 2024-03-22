Skip to Content
Yuma County

New evidence for triple murder suspect

By
Published 3:12 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New evidence against the man being charged with murdering three people in September of 2022.

41-year-old Ivan Osuna is facing three counts of first-degree murder. 

His attorney, Richard Parks addressed Judge Gonzalez saying that his client received new evidence from the state that he has not been able to examine.

Osuna is being linked to a murder on Mohave Lane in Yuma and two other deaths in a rural area just north of Somerton.

Judge Gonzalez granted the continuance for additional time.

Osuna will be back in court to continue this matter on April 26.

