Local chapter of ABWA hosts HerStory Tea Party 2024

today at 3:37 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Territorial Charter Chapter of Yuma's American Business Women's Association (ABWA) hosted HerStory Tea Party 2024.

The event started at 11:30am Saturday at the Yuma Regional Medical Center's (YRMC) Conference Center, where guests were treated to a three-course high tea.

There was also a photo booth session, a silent auction, with one of the items auctioned off being two tickets and one parking pass for the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres baseball game on Friday, May 3.

The event was to have women share their life stories as means to be inspired, encouraged and strengthened, with three women sharing their stories, including Dr. Marjorie Barcomb.

The event lasted until 2:00pm.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

