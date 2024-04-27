Tornadoes destroy communities in Nebraska

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nebr. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Residents began sifting through the rubble Saturday after multiple tornadoes plowed through suburban Omaha, Nebraska, and the surrounding areas, Friday night.

The twisters caused a building to collapse, with dozens of people inside and destroying and damaging hundreds of homes. There have also been several injuries reported but no fatalities.

Power outages peaked at 10,000, but had dropped to 4,300 by morning, and officials say fire crews have completed the search of damaged homes and structures.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is still evaluating the number and strength of the tornadoes, with the agency saying the process could take up to two weeks.