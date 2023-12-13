Suspect in triple murder case arrested one year later

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has arrested the suspect in last September's triple murder investigation.

In September of 2022, Yuma County Sheriff's deputies were investigating three murders that occurred in one day.

One of the murders took place in the area of S. Mojave Lane and W. 8th Street while the other two murders took place in the area of County 13th Street and Avenue F; both murders took place in Yuma County.

Over a year into the investigation, YCSO says their investigators identified the suspect as 41-year-old Ivan Humberto Osuna of San Luis. However, Osuna was in custody in another state for a unrelated crime.

YCSO says they issued an arrest warrant for Osuna. After the arrest, Osuna was booked into the Yuma County Sheriff's Office Detention Center for three counts of first degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information regarding the case, call YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit YCSO's website to submit an anonymous tip.