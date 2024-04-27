Skip to Content
Local church hosts Family Fun Day this weekend

By ,
today at 3:26 PM
Published 3:37 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arukah Restoration Church hosted the Third Annual Family Fun Day Saturday morning.

The event took place at West Wetlands Park at 10:00am, and featured a variety of food, community booths and raffle prizes.

The Community Outreach Director, Martin Herrera, shares the importance of an event, such as the Family Fun Day:

"We want to connect with our community. We want to let them know that there's a church that loves them and prays for them, and we just want to let them know that we have fun as much as they do."

Local organizations also participated in the event, with Saddles of Joy holding a petting zoo, and KCFY 88.1 FM providing the music.

The event lasted until 2:00pm.

