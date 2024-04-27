City of Yuma, APS and other local organizations participate in tree planting ceremony

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Staff and volunteers for local organizations participated in a tree planting ceremony Saturday morning.

According to the City of Yuma, this is in collaboration between them, their Clean and Beautiful Commission, Arizona Public Service (APS), Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), and NexGen.

The ceremony started at 8:00am at the entrance to the East Main Canal multiuse pathway from Ridgeview Drive.

The Community Affairs Program Manager for APS, Maria Morales, shares one of the reasons why the tree planting ceremony is important for the City of Yuma.

"APS, being the largest utility company in the state of Arizona, we create programs that are designed to build communities, to create clean energy futures and ability, and for me, more importantly as a community, for us to build memories together." Maria Morales, Community Affairs Program Manager for APS

According to the City of Yuma, 45 trees and 90 shrubs were being planted along the canal, with each organization taking a section of the canal.

The pathway was closed to the public during the ceremony, but was reportedly reopened at around noon, according to the City of Yuma.