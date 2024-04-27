Non-profit saddles up for cross-country horse ride from Yuma to Montana

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ponies North, a non-profit, is embarking on a cross-country horse ride this weekend beginning in Yuma.

The non-profit will travel from the Yuma-Mexico border to the Canadian border in Montana to help bring awareness to veteran suicides and the benefits of equine therapy.

"The relationship and the communication they build with these animals from groundwork to riding, it's been inspirational," said Jeff Pappas, the President of Ponies North.

Papas says the nearly 1,500 mile journey will conclude in early August.

Ponies North held a meet-and-greet event on Saturday morning at the Yuma’s Armed Forces Park and the VFW Post 1763 thereafter.

The group will begin their journey on Sunday morning.