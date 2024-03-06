Mobile home park fires force family out

YUMA, Ariz, (KYMA, KECY) - Residents at Bann Mobile Home Park are on edge because this marks the fourth fire we’ve reported in this area since October of last year.

One of the fires even resulted in the death of a 33-year-old woman.

Sean has lived at Bann Mobile Home Park for the last three years, but now he's moving out.

“Just look forward to being away from here and not having to deal with all the stuff that comes along with… place,” said Sean.

Sean, his wife, and three kids leave their home behind due to ongoing frequent fires and issues with management some of the fires even happening right in their own backyard.

“You know… it’s just been going on for too long. It’s just… it was time to go," he stated.

One of the blazes even claimed the life of 33-year-old Maria Guadalupe Aparicio.

The same mobile home unit she died in last December caught fire again Tuesday. This time it completely destroyed the home along with the one next to it.

Bann Mobile Park is also under the microscope by the county due to multiple unresolved code violations.

We spoke to an attorney representing the mobile home park earlier this year who claimed the park would be cleaned up.

However, it wasn't fast enough for Sean who said after this latest fire, it's time to leave.

“Yeah a nicer neighborhood. Somewhere… where I can let my kids run around and I don’t have to worry about it,” he said.

Rural Metro said they’re still investigating the cause of the fire.