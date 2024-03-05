Skip to Content
Two mobile homes destroyed in fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two mobile homes were destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened in the area of May Avenue and Fifth Street.

According to Rural Metro, one mobile home that was previously destroyed in 2023 caught on fire Thursday afternoon and spread to another mobile home.

Rural Metro firefighters were able to contain the fire.

Rural Metro said there were no known occupants of the destroyed mobile homes and no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

