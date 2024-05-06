Cleveland doctor shares how to recognize the subtle signs of stroke

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Every three minutes and 14 seconds, someone in the U.S. dies of a stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

But knowing the signs, and getting help quickly, can mean the difference between life and death.

For American Stroke Month, Dr. Jenny Tsai with Cleveland Clinic goes over the subtle signs and when it's time to call for help.

When stroke strikes, every second is critical.

"We talk about losing up to two million brain cells a minute. That's quite a bit when we catch somebody in time, when we're able to reverse the signs and the symptoms of stroke at best we can even see our patients go back to normal." Dr. Jenny Tsai, Cleveland Clinic

BE FAST

Dr. Tsai says stroke can happen to anyone, but these factors can increase risk such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking.

"We use the acronym BE FAST to remember the most important signs and symptoms of stroke and what to do when that happens," Tsai shared.

B stands for balance; watch for sudden loss of it. E stands for eyes; look out for sudden loss of vision or double vision.

F stands for face drooping; it's a potiential sign of muscle weakness or paralysis. A stands for arms; if you're concerned someone is having a stroke, ask them to raise their arms during a stroke. One arm will often stay higher while the other sags. S stands for speech; slurred speech or losing the ability to speak may be a sign. Finally, T stands for time; don't wait to call 911.

"We're able to treat a lot of stroke nowadays with either medications, clot, busting medications or even surgery to try and remove those clots. But unless you're in front of the doctors who do that, the specialized teams who do that, it's very hard for us to reverse those strokes." Dr. Jenny Tsai, Cleveland Clinic

The doctor says you can also help prevent a stroke by living a healthy lifestyle. That includes having a healthy diet, staying active and stopping smoking.