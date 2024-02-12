Local mobile home park finding solutions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One local mobile home park is evicting some of its tenants for failure to pay their rent.

But the mobile home park is also under the microscope.

Yuma County Supervisors say the park has multiple code violations they have not remedied.

“They need to get them out, they need to collect rent from people who have contracted to pay rent in order to fix the park," stated Jeremy Claridge, representing Bann Mobile Home Park.

Lawyer Jeremy Claridge representing Bann Mobile Home Park has started the eviction process for nine tenants, including Sean who has been living in the park for about two years.

Claridge said Sean hasn't paid rent since February of last year.

Sean said that's not the case other than one payment he didn't make in January.

And he said there's a reason for that.

“Due to the conditions over here, the trash and everything. I wanted her to pick up," explained Sean, a Bann Mobile Home Park resident.

Both parties came to an agreement in court.

Sean would be allowed to stay until the first of next month if he pays this month's rent and enters a judgment of $4,300 due immediately.

“You know at the end, it winded up going my way I feel. I got what I was asking for even though I had to fight tooth and nail as you see," said Sean.

Claridge shared what the future plans are for the mobile home park.

“There are 14 trailers that are for removal or for destruction which will happen in the next two months," stated Claridge.

Sean has one final message and stated, “If you don’t stand up for yourself, no one will."

Claridge hopes soon they will be able to prove to the county they are starting to take control of the current situation happening at the park.