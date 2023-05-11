Team border coverage and updates
UPDATE (8 A.M.) - Steel beams are being placed in the Yuma wall gaps.
Meanwhile…steel beams are being placed in the Yuma wall gaps. pic.twitter.com/WFLaQNhhNQ— Adam Klepp (@FOX9AdamKlepp) May 11, 2023
UPDATE (6 A.M.) - About 200-300 migrants are waiting at the Yuma border this morning waiting for their chance to seek asylum in the U.S. and are waiting to be processed.
The Title 42 pandemic-era health policy that allowed the U.S. to expel migrants at the southern border for the past three years will be coming to an end on Thursday, May 11 at 9 p.m. local time.
Title 42 superseded Title 8 during the national health emergency declared by the federal government.
All migrants will be processed under Title 8 after Thursday, but the Biden Administration is implementing a new rule to make asylum more difficult to achieve.
