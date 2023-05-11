Skip to Content
Immigration
Team border coverage and updates

KYMA

UPDATE (8 A.M.) - Steel beams are being placed in the Yuma wall gaps.

UPDATE (6 A.M.) - About 200-300 migrants are waiting at the Yuma border this morning waiting for their chance to seek asylum in the U.S. and are waiting to be processed.

FOX9 Adam Klepp

(KYMA, KECY) - KYMA will be doing team border coverage throughout the day and will bring the latest updates to come.

The Title 42 pandemic-era health policy that allowed the U.S. to expel migrants at the southern border for the past three years will be coming to an end on Thursday, May 11 at 9 p.m. local time.

Title 42 superseded Title 8 during the national health emergency declared by the federal government.

All migrants will be processed under Title 8 after Thursday, but the Biden Administration is implementing a new rule to make asylum more difficult to achieve.

Check out Adam Klepp's Twitter feed to keep up with the latest at the Yuma border:

Faith Rodriquez

