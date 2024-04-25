Somerton High School unveils its new digital marquee

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton High School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new marquee on Thursday.

The sign is informative and displays current events for the school.

On Thursday, it displayed the school's motto "WIN WITH EXCELLENCE".

With its eye-catching design and strategic placement, the marquee contributes to the aesthetic appeal of the surrounding area.

"Our students want to show their great pride in their school, they're very proud of their accomplishments, and being able to communicate with the community as they drive by and their able to see messages I think is of extreme importance," said Lucky Arvizo, Principal at Somerton High School.

The new digital marquee was donated to the high school by Avenir Financial, which has been serving the Yuma community for over 80 years.

The new high school is still in its first year of existence and this is one of its many projects recently completed.

Before it existed, students had to commute 30 minutes to the nearest high school.