Yuma man still missing months later

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Family members and friends are continuing to search for a missing loved one who was last seen over two months ago. They're asking the community for help in finding him.

Family members say 38-year-old Mark Wilson was last seen on February 9. His mom said they found his car unattended at Yuma International Airport and haven’t seen him since.

His job said he didn’t show up to work and assumed he quit. His family then knew something was wrong when he didn’t show up to his birthday party.

His friends contacted the police who did a welfare check at his home. His mom said she filed a missing person report but said the police department wasn’t able to find any additional information unless there was evidence of foul play.

Now she's turning to the community for help as she says she tries to keep hope alive.

If you have seen Wilson or have any information on where he is, the family says to please contact the Yuma Police Department.