Yuma’s only non-governmental organization facing the end of Title 42

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's Thursday, May 11, which means Title 42 expires Thursday at 9:00pm.

The Regional Center For Border Health (RCBH) has been a local leader when it comes to migrant health after they cross over from Mexico to the United States.

President and CEO Amanda Aguirre says the center is expecting an influx of migrants coming to the Yuma Border and has prepared for the large number of migrants they will see after Title 42 is lifted.

Aguirre says the center works closely with border patrol, and after migrants are processed, they are taken to RCBH, given food, and water, and work on travel arrangements to get to their final destination.

Aguirre says on Wednesday, there were 10 busses, with 55 people on each bus, and Thursday they expect to have 12 or more.

Samantha Byrd will have the full story tonight.