Mayor Nicholls: 141 Migrants to be released locally May 12

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke with Senator Kyrsten Sinema who says Air Marshalls were sent to the Yuma Sector to assist with processing

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - A major announcement by Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, telling us 141 migrants are expected to be released in Yuma County on May 12.

He made the announcement at a press conference where he urged President Biden to declare a federal emergency at the border.

A federal emergency declaration would open up more funding.

And could help border cities like Yuma manage the record numbers of migrants who are coming across the border.

The request comes as Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Arizona) is pushing back on criticism from the oval office which is alleging that Congress is responsible for the current crisis.

"We just learned federal air marshalls are coming to Yuma," Sinema said. "Which proves we're over-burdened."

As thousands pour in by the day locally, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls is sounding the alarm once again.

He first declared an emergency locally due to the border crisis in December of 2021.

Now he’s asking President Biden to follow suit.

"But leading up to the end of Title 42, the administration has pushed blame for the current situation at the border elsewhere," stated Mayor Doug Nicholls.

Below is the letter sent to the President of Mayor Nicholls asking to declare a national state of emergency to the immigration crisis at the southern border.

“We urge Congress to fix our broken immigration system," stated Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“I would also add this would not be necessary if Congress would act,” state White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

But Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema is saying not so fast, believing the president deserves the criticism currently being sent his way.

“They made the decision to end Title 42 today, they also made the decision not to prepare for the end of Title 42. While it is important for Congress to come together and pass meaningful legislation to secure our border and change our broken asylum system, it would be wrong to say the Biden administration bears no duty here," stated Senator Sinema.

Back at the border as lawmakers and the administration point fingers, migrants are the ones left in limbo.

Hoping their calls for protection, and a legal promise of asylum, will be answered.

“So that I can find a place, a safe place, and spend the rest of my life happy here. God bless America,” stated Maria Fernandez, a Peruvian migrant.